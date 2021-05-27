Nationals beat Reds 5-3 in completion of suspended game

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trea Turner and Josh Bell hit run-scoring singles in the sixth inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati 5-3 Thursday in the completion of a suspended game.

Washington led 3-0 when Wednesday night’s game was suspended in middle of the fourth inning following a rain delay of 3 hours, 4 minutes.

The interrupted game resumed ahead of Thursday night’s scheduled game, which was shortened to seven innings under pandemic doubleheader rules. Sonny Gray (0-3) was to start for Cincinnati and Stephen Strasburg (1-1) for the Nationals.

Austin Voth (1-0) allowed two hits in two scoreless innings after Joe Ross had pitched four scoreless innings on Wednesday.

Daniel Hudson allowed two inherited runners to score in a three-run eighth, and Brad Hand worked the ninth for his eighth save in 10 chances.

Nick Castellanos and Tyler Naquin singled in runs for the Reds, and Kyle Farmer added a sacrifice fly. Jesse Winker had three hits.

Ross and Starlin Castro singled in runs Wednesday, and Alex Avila drew a bases-loaded walk off Jeff Hoffman (3-4), who gave up two runs, two hits and five walks in 1 1/3 innings.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: Hoffman was placed on the 10-day injured list due to shoulder soreness. Cincinnati recalled LHP Cionel Perez from Triple-A Louisville. He opened Thursday’s action with a perfect fourth inning.

Nationals: RHP Tanner Rainey was activated from the COVID-19 injured list and RHP Kyle McGowin was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Rainey came on to start the eighth, allowing three runs and three singles without retiring a batter. … RHP Erick Fedde has been cleared to participate in baseball activities on Friday but remains on the COVID-19 injured list. “He’s missed some time,” manager Dave Martinez said of Fedde, whose last start came on May 16. “We’ve got to figure out a good game plan for him to keep him healthy.” UP NEXT

Reds:: RHP Vladimir Gutiérrez makes his major league debut Friday at Wrigley Field.

Nationals: LHP Jon Lester (0-2) starts Friday against Milwaukee.

