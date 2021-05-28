DPP legislator confirms colleague died of COVID-19 after receiving negative results

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) legislator Ho Chih-wei (何志偉) confirmed late on Thursday evening that one of his colleagues has unfortunately succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.

According to Ho, the assistant had negative test results after undergoing rapid testing; however, she died just a day later and the infection was only detected after her death.

He added that the colleague was a hard-working team member and expressed his sorrow for this untimely passing.

Ho lauded the woman as a kind and responsible individual who always had a smile for everybody, and was extremely independent.

He went on to say her death is a big regret while also paying tribute to her family, which he said made great contributions to public affairs.

He praised her parents for continuing to help the government come up with better policies whilst dealing with their own personal heartbreak.

Ho also called on the government to process information faster, claiming that “the notification and screening isolation policy should be implemented accurately.”

In this case, 24 hours have passed, there are neither quarantine measures nor screening for her family members, Ho said.

The most basic work has not been thoroughly done, and the government should introduce improvement, Ho added.