President Tsai thanks Health Minister amid news of 150,000 Moderna vaccine acquisition

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) thanked Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) for “shouldering great responsibility” amid news that 150,000 doses of Moderna vaccines are arriving in Taiwan on Friday.

Local Chinese-language media reported on Thursday evening that the first batch of 150,000 doses of Moderna vaccines will arrive in Taiwan late Friday evening as it took off from Luxembourg.

To this, President Tsai shared a post thanking Chen and praising him, “No matter how big the challenge is, he always shoulders it; He does not complain, and never flinches.”

The President also pointed out that though the government continues to work hard to acquire more vaccines, in order to get everything on track, these things must be carried out in a low-key and cautious manner.

“A batch of 150,000 doses of Moderna vaccine has been loaded onto a plane and is expected to arrive tomorrow afternoon,” Tsai announced in Thursday’s post.

“This is good news that Taiwan needs now,” Tsai added.

She added that during this difficult time, she often conversed with Chen on the phone and in-person to strategize and focus on how to prepare medical resources and how to assist local governments in epidemic prevention.

Among these, the progress of getting vaccines is also one of the important topics.

She pointed out that the fight against the pandemic is a long one and the resilience of every Taiwanese will be present during these times.

“As long as we unite to prevent the epidemic, regardless of party affiliation, we can certainly win this battle,” Tsai said.