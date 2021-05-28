白貓在容器裡擠好擠滿　網一看全笑噴：白吐司發酵過度？ | White cat squeezes into too-small container, leaves half of their body out

【看CP學英文】俗話說貓咪是液體做的，不僅有軟Ｑ的身體，還能跟隨環境做身體上的變化，因此在任何容器裡都能見到牠們的身影。

Many have pointed out that cats may be made from liquid as they love to squeeze themselves into tiny spaces; therefore, it’s quite common to see them fit their bodies into any type of household container.

日本有一隻白貓為了驗證這樣的道理，日前鑽進一容器裡睡覺，只是網友看了竟然全笑說：「白吐司過度發酵了！」究竟發生什麼事呢？

A white cat in Japan recently proved this point as it crawled into a container and promptly fell asleep, leading many to jokingly comment, “this white toast may be over fermented!”

先前我們介紹過推主@Hi__MoriMori家中的白貓有個很奇怪的怪癖，每次趁奴才洗澡時都會跳上浴室的毛巾架，假裝自己是一條白毛巾，從縫隙中偷窺奴才洗澡。

Previously, Twitter user @Hi_MoriMori had shared how their cat has a weird habit of jumping onto the towel rack when they are taking a shower to pretend to be a towel and peek through the shower curtain at its owner.

不過這天牠看見桌上有一透明容器，竟然「腦洞大開」想將自己塞進去裡面，沒想到當牠窩好窩滿後，奴才一看見牠的模樣忍不住笑了出來，原來牠將手腳塞進盒子裡，但是後半部的屁屁全部騰空在盒子外面，就這樣白貓依然故我地繼續睡覺，讓奴才忍不住懷疑：「這是在模仿白吐司過度發酵嗎？」。

However, this time, it took its antics even further and decided to squeeze itself into a clear container.

The funny image was captured by its owner who pointed out that only the front paws were able to fit inside the clear case while its bottom was left out entirely.

The cat didn’t let this bother it, however, and proceeded to fall asleep in it, leading its owner to question, is this what happens when bread becomes overly fermented?

網友看了照片都笑說：「這個麵包發酵過頭了」、「到底為什麼要擠成這樣」、「PP都露出來了啦」、「貓：都是盒子太小」。

Social media users immediately piled on in the comment section and wrote, “why would they do this,” “its bottom is completely outside of the box,” and “cat: it’s the boxes’ problem.”

來源寵毛網編輯陳珮瑜 | Article was first posted on Petsmao by editor: 陳珮瑜