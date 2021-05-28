Ever Rich head stresses importance of ‘kindness’ amid pandemic woes

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Ever Rich (昇恆昌) Chairman Chiang Sung-hua (江松樺) on Thursday expressed his sadness at the many lives lost as a result from the recent spike in local cases. He nevertheless encouraged the public to cherish the future and work hard to boost Taiwan’s recovery.

In a Facebook post shared that day, Chiang remarked that major brands worldwide have filed for bankruptcy or shut down hundreds of stores because of the pandemic. Taiwan has also suffered greatly, especially the tourism sector which has seen hotels and restaurants laying off employees, he continued.

Under such a dire economic outlook, Chairman Chiang noted that 800 million people worldwide are under tremendous financial burden, not to mention the many companies that have retained as much staff as possible during the crisis.

“If your life is still good, then you need to cherish it and learn to help others,” the chairman wrote, before quoting a scene from the South Korean blockbuster “Parasite” (2019). He noted how a character quipped “Mrs. Park is rich and kind” during a discussion about the Park family to which another character suddenly replied: “No, Mrs. Park is so rich that she is so kind.”

The chairman explained that the dialogue has had a lasting impression on him. “When a person can’t even have his or her basic needs of life covered, ‘kindness’ is often seen as a luxury, he pointed out.

If you still have a good life now, he wrote, please be kind to all the people around you, because there are more people who cannot have the basic needs of life and urgently need your kindness! “Only by knowing how to be grateful can you understand the meaning of happiness,” he added.

The successful entrepreneur stressed that “everyone encounters setbacks. Only those who overcome setbacks and know how to reverse will succeed. Life is to know how to accept failures, calm down and deal with them well!”

Under such an epidemic situation, the words of hope from Chairman Chiang will certainly inspire the many people in Taiwan and around the world who have struggled over the past year.