美國高智商協會歡迎最年輕成員　兩歲女童以IQ 146成功入會 | Two-year-old genius becomes youngest American Mensa member

【看CP學英文】美國一位兩歲孩童以 146 的IQ 於近期成為「美國門薩」高智商協會最年輕的一員。

A two-year-old American girl has become the youngest member to be accepted into the American Mensa Group with an IQ of 146.

根據外媒報導，加州出生的Kashe Quest雖然今年才剛要三歲，卻已經能數到100，以形狀辨別美國50大州，和從化學週期表中挑選出不同的元素。

According to foreign media reports, though Californian native Kashe Quest is just about to turn 3 years old, she can already count to 100, identity all 50 states of the U.S. by shape, and select elements from the periodic table.

更厲害地，Kashe甚至已經能用英文和西班牙語溝通，同時也已經背熟50個手語會話，並能識字。

In addition to that, the toddler has also been learning English, Spanish has memorized 50 sign languages, and knows how to read.

根據Kashe的媽媽所述，她在17個月大時就能分辨出不同的英文字母、數字、顏色和形狀。

According to Quest’s mother, she could recognize alphabets, numbers, colors, and shapes at just 17 months old.

她的天才能力很快地獲得了驗證，近期在標準化測驗中以前2%的排名勝出，成功被邀加入美國門薩高智商協會。

Her genius capabilities were soon tested and she was recently accepted into the American Mensa community after having scored in the top 2 percent of the general population through taking a standardized test.

美國門薩也向外媒表示非常欣賞Kashe的能力，並大讚她異於常人的天賦能在小小年紀就被發現。

An official from the American Mensa also praised Quest as a remarkable girl and added that it’s extremely rare and special that her gifts were recognized so early in life, foreign media reports.