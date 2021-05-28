Taiwan hints at cash subsidies for families with young kids

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan government (Executive Yuan) announced on Friday a new plan aimed at providing cash subsidies to parents with young children amid the worsening of the outbreak.

According to Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), the one-time cash subsidy is aimed at reducing the burden of childcare for parents with children in elementary school and under or with kids with special needs.

Amid the soaring number of local cases in Taiwan, the Level 3 epidemic warning alert level is maintained until June 14. To lessen the impact on people’s livelihoods, the Executive Yuan has prepared a stimulus project which under review at the Parliament (Legislative Yuan) to go over the budget.

Executive Yuan spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) told local media that the premier held an epidemic-prevention and relief meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Friday in the hopes of launching the stimulus project by June 4.

Lo added that Su then went into detail about the plan, including issues related to the revision of the special regulations on relief plans, exchanged views with other officials on the above-mentioned policy of “children’s family epidemic-prevention subsidies” and strove for the legislature to support the adoption of the revision of the law.

Su said that in considering the government’s finances and reducing the burden on families with children during this time, he hopes to give a one-time fixed cash subsidy to help.

He emphasized that after the outbreak last year, the government launched the relief operation, with 5.24 million people receiving cash subsidies, 1.42 million people receiving loan subsidies, 7.01 million people receiving related burden relief, and a total of about 13.67 million people receiving government relief assistance.

Because last year’s subsidy was provided in a timely manner, Taiwan was able to get out of certain difficulties, reduce the losses of the affected industries, and create Taiwan’s unique economic growth under the global epidemic.