Taiwan reports 555 local cases, 2 imported, and 19 deaths

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Friday 297 new local infections, 2 imported cases, 258 more local cases resulting from reporting backlog and 19 new deaths, bringing the tally of total confirmed cases to 7,315.

Among the 297 local cases reported today, New Taipei City reported 136 cases, Taipei City reported 94 cases, and Taoyuan City listed 21 cases.

Also, Taichung City reported 10, Hualien County listed 9, Changhua County reported 7, Keelung city and Tainan City both reported 6 each, and Chiayi City listed 2.

Hsinchu County, Pingtung County, Taitung County, Nantou County, Hsinchu City and Kaohsiung City all listed 1 case each.

The new cases reported today include 157 men and 140 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms and were tested between April 29 and May 27.

In addition, among the new cases announced today from reporting backlog, 133 men and 125 women were documented, with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms and were tested between May 11 and May 27.

As of press time, 110 new local cases reported today are attributed to Wanhua District, while 9 are in relation to the Teahouse outbreak. The CECC added that the infection sources of 143 local cases are still being investigated.

Meanwhile, 19 additional deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 14 men and 5 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 40 and 90, and their infection symptoms developed between May 10 and May 24.

They were tested between May 17 and May 28, and their deaths were reported between May 21 and May 27.

They were tested between May 21 and May 26 and their deaths were reported between May 23 and May 25. Among the 11 cases, 7 had a history of chronic illnesses, and 9 had been in Wanhua in recent days.

In addition, two imported cases from Australia and the Philippines were reported by the CECC today.

Both had submitted negative test results, the CECC added.

Case 7332 is a Taiwanese boy not yet 10 years old who arrived in Taiwan from Australia on May 26. He had previously developed virus-related symptoms including a runny nose in Australia on May 18.

He alerted health authorities of the symptoms upon entering Taiwan and the infection was confirmed today.

The other imported case (case 7333) is a Filipino woman in her twenties who arrived in Taiwan on May 14.

She was placed under quarantine upon arrival and was tested on May 24 when her quarantine period ended; her infection was confirmed today.

As of press time, 7,315 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,126 imported cases, 6,136 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Eighteen cases (cases 530, 1589, 1676, 1591, 1886, 2067, 2068, 2528, 2530, 2599, 3459, 3921,3975, 3989, 3990, 3991, 4059, 4726) were removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC.

Among the confirmed cases, 78 people have died.