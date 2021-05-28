Taiwanese popstar postpones ticket sales to cooperate with epidemic-prevention measures

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer Ella announced on Friday that the sale of her tour tickets will be postponed due to the pandemic situation.

Ella, who was originally set to hold an “Ella Show” in Kaohsiung on August 14 released the news through her agency via social media.

EHalo Entertainment wrote on Facebook: “The wait is to ensure safety for all. During this time, everyone has been through a lot. Let’s cheer each other up and help each other.”

The ticket sale was originally scheduled to be available on June 12, but fans of Ella will now have to wait a bit longer.

Ella later responded to the news of the ticket-sale delay by cheering up her fans, writing “Epidemic-prevention comes first! Let’s stick together and meet, in time, when it’s safe.”