影／跳繩運動幫助孩子學會溝通　港裔教練曝15年經驗談｜Rope skipping takes Hong Kong by storm with its many benefits

【看CP學英文】運動可以以很多形式呈現，而現今對於許多香港的孩子而言，跳繩運動成為最佳運動首選。

Exercise can take all kinds of forms, and for many kids in Hong Kong, rope skipping is the way to stay healthy and have fun.

鄭淦元(Ken Cheng)在香港擔任跳繩教練有15年之久，與外媒訪問中他透露其實跳繩有很多不同的運動方式。

According to Ken Cheng, who has been a rope skipping coach for 15 years, there are many ways to play rope skipping.

「在單人比賽中，我們會以花式跳繩和速度為主」鄭淦元說，但這項運動也可以報名團體賽，其中通常會有三到五個隊員。

“In the game for singles, we compete on skilled jumps and speed,” Cheng said while adding that they can also compete in teams which usually consists of 3-5 people.

要挑戰這激烈的運動需要一個強健的身體，也因此對於小孩而言再適合不過了。

The intense cardio requires a strong body and mind which is good training for young students.

鄭淦元說「它是很好預防心臟疾病和提升能力的運動」。

“It is good for preventing heart disease and improving vital capability,” Cheng said.

他同時也解釋到，「學生可以自由選擇要自己練習或是與他人組隊，透過這種方式我們也可以培養小孩的溝通能力，並幫助他們建立團隊合作精神。

He further explained, “People can choose to play by themselves or as a team, so it can also be a good way for children to communicate with others and help build their teamwork spirit.”

這項運動在香港過去20年中越來越受歡迎，至今已有超過500名運動員在不同的團隊下進行訓練，而大部分為兼職運動員。

This sport which has grown in Hong Kong over the past 20 years now sees more than 500 athletes training in different clubs, among which most are part-time players.