Taiwan Health Minister hopes to have 60% population vaccinated before October

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Friday he hoped that 60% of the population can get at least the first dose of vaccine before the end of October.

He pointed out that the previous two batches of AstraZeneca vaccines have all been administered despite the public’s initial worry that there will be too much leftover.

When asked by the media what type of vaccines Taiwanese can expect to get, Chen said this would be in relation to the purchase speed and arrival time of vaccines, and the willingness and preferences of the people.

Chen also revealed that 7,697 doses of vaccines were administered yesterday, and a total of 337,316 people have been vaccinated so far.

He reiterated his hopes that 60% of the people will be vaccinated with at least a first dose before the end of October. This is due to the fact that experts estimate that with more than 60% vaccinated, community protection will be boosted greatly.