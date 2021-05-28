Foreigners with expiring ARCs to receive automatic 30-day extension

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Considering the rise of local infections at home and abroad, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) announced on Friday to Taiwan authorities will grant ARC holders, whose resident certificates are about to expire, an automatic 30-day extension.

Those who entered Taiwan on or before March 21 on a visa-free, visitor or landing visa, are also among those to receive the 30-day extension without having to visit the immigration service office in person, the NIA said.

The NIA added that the automatic extension will apply as long as Taiwan’s epidemic-prevention measure is still on Level 3. As soon as Taiwan lowers its epidemic-prevention measure to Level 2, however, ARC holders will have to renew their residence application within 30 days at any immigration service office.

More importantly, foreign nationals who came to Taiwan visa-free, on a visitor or landing visa, will only have 10 days to renew their application forms.

Those that do not meet the requirements to extend their stay will just have to go to the airport and fill out the forms within 10 days after Taiwan lowers its epidemic-prevention measure to level 2, then they can depart from Taiwan without trouble.