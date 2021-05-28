專訪／台灣進入三級警戒　外籍朋友們分享最大差異｜Foreigners share how their lives are impacted as Taiwan’s COVID-19 outbreak worsens

隨著本土疫情升溫，台灣進入全國三級疫情警戒，影響民生。四方報團隊因此訪問幾位在台灣深耕的新住民和移工，希望能了解這段期間，和我們一起同心抗疫的外籍朋友們的處境。

As Taiwan raises its epidemic prevention measures to Level 3 nationwide, a handful of businesses are closed to combat the virus, affecting many people’s livelihoods.

The 4-way voice team has interviewed several new immigrants and migrant workers in Taiwan, hoping to understand how the lives of our foreign friends are being changed amid the epidemic.

來自印尼的劉先生來台深耕多年，並開了一間咖啡廳《咖竅Cotcha Coffee林口麗園店》，他表示生活上幾乎沒有受到太大影響，但創業方面的壓力很大。

An Indonesian immigrant, Mr. Liu, as well as the owner of Cotcha Coffee in Taoyuan, told us that though his personal lifestyle hasn’t changed much, his business has seen a drop in the number of customers, causing him great pressure.

「自從政府公布進入第三級之後，來客數漸漸減少，來外帶的顧客平日沒有受到太大影響（大約少了15-20%），但假日就少非常多（至少30%以上）。

“Since the government announced to raise the national epidemic-prevention measures to level 3, takeout orders have dwindled around 15%-20% on weekdays, while the decrease was more significant on weekends with a 30% drop”.

再來，人力安排方面被影響非常大，因為疫情的關係，變得很難規劃。

In addition, Mr.Liu also pointed out that manpower arrangement is very much affected as it became more difficult to plan in accordance with the workload amid the epidemic.

同樣來自印尼的羅小姐現在居住於台中，她坦言疫情期間有感受到壓力，像是不能外出用餐，每天都要思考要煮什麼，不能聚會運動，

Another Indonesian immigrant Mrs. Luo from Taichung told us that the inconvenience caused by the pandemic included having to refrain from eating outdoors, going to events, and working out in public, which has gained her emotional stress over time.

此外，本身職業是公家機關的約聘人員的他工作上又開始居家辦公，十分不便。

As a contract employee under a government agency, she also mentioned the difficulty of adapting to working at home.

而遇到疫情升三級直接失業的外語老師Teddy，是一間知名連鎖外語補習班的英語老師。來自美國的他坦言，「現在連學生都沒有了，蠻困難的，問過櫃檯排班同仁，她說現在沒有課可以上，少一個穩定的收入。」目前的他是用過往積存的積蓄維持生活。

Teddy, a teacher from the United States who was teaching English at a language-learning institute before the local outbreak, told us that the epidemic has cost him his job.

“We don’t have any students, things are difficult. My colleagues at the institute told me that there are no courses to be taught for now”. Without a steady income, Teddy is currently living on his past savings.

除了外籍老師受到影響，外籍學生同樣感受到疫情的壓力，他們多租在小套房或與其他外籍學生共租公寓，不能外出就顯得更加難受。

Apart from foreign teachers, many international students are also under the pressure of the current epidemic situation. Since most of them rent small studios or share apartments with other friends, having to stay home all day would be more intolerable.

正就讀於國立政治大學碩士班的Jenny (為保護當事人，此為化名)，談及目前上課狀況，她說不論是兼職還是學校都全面改線上，不能外出導致心靈上的鬱悶像是無形中失去呼吸空間。

Jenny, a Thai student as well as a language tutor who is currently studying for a masters degree in National Chengchi University (國立政治大學, NCCU) expressed that having to stay home all day made her felt suffocated.

「感覺一整天都被迫在一個空間生活，多少影響學習品質和工作效率」，他說。

She said that as a tutor as well as a student, all of her courses have to be accomplished online, meaning that she had to stay home all day in a small space, causing her great distress mentally as well as affecting her efficiency at work and study.

來台就讀於碩士班的越南籍學生阮小姐則說，在餐廳打工的越南同學都沒工作了，因為老闆都決定考量疫情關係，連外帶都不做而歇業。而在公司從事外語相關兼職的同學，則都需要輪班，「身邊所有來台灣自力更生付學費、房租的外籍生都有點擔心生活將無以為繼。」她說。

Another student from Vietnam said that most of her fellow Vietnamese friends have lost their jobs as most of them worked at restaurants, and many of the restaurant owners have closed down and even stopped receiving takeout orders at all.

On the other hand, her friends who worked at language institutes have faced manpower cut down with decreased working hours.

“All the foreign students around me in Taiwan who had to pay for their own tuition and rent are a bit worried that they will not be able to make ends meet”.

經營《萌太利印尼料理及商品》（原名為八福印尼便利商店）的印尼籍新住民黃先生，則樂觀表示「現在生活步調比較輕鬆，儘管餐館的收入也因此比之前少了三成左右。

Mr. Huang, an Indonesian immigrant who runs a convenience store selling goods and cuisine from his home country, however, is optimistic about the current situation despite seeing a 30% decrease in income in his business.

他表示，現在完全沒有內用的客人，顧客都來外帶或是透過外送平台訂購，因此壓力減小。

He said that he enjoyed the slow-paced lifestyle now with no indoor customers and fewer take-out orders, saying that it lowers his pressure.

有趣的是，餐館的收入雖然少了三成左右，但印尼商品表現反而比疫情前還賣得好。

He also pointed out the interesting facts that several Indonesian products are doing better compared to before.

而從事看護業的移工朋友們則擔憂，改為居家上班後雇主紛紛返家，將導致勞雇關係緊張，且無法外出放假後，自己的上班時數可能變多，甚至完全無法休息，工作與休假的界線也將更模糊。

On the other hand, foreign caregivers in Taiwan mostly worried that as their owners started working from home, tensions between them and the employers would rise.

Besides, not being able to go out and enjoy their already-very-little leisure time, their working hours would increase and the boundaries between their work and rest time would become even more blurred.