Foreigners share how their lives are impacted as Taiwan’s COVID-19 outbreak worsens

As Taiwan raises its epidemic prevention measures to Level 3 nationwide, a handful of businesses are closed to combat the virus, affecting many people’s livelihoods.

The 4 way voice team has interviewed several new immigrants and migrant workers in Taiwan, hoping to understand how the lives of our foreign friends are being changed amid the epidemic.

An Indonesian immigrant, Mr. Liu, as well as the owner of Cotcha Coffee in Taoyuan, told us that though his personal lifestyle hasn’t changed much, his business has seen a drop in the number of customers, causing him great pressure.

“Since the government announced to raise the national epidemic-prevention measures to level 3, takeout orders have dwindled around 15%-20% on weekdays, while the decrease was more significant on weekends with a 30% drop”.

In addition, Mr.Liu also pointed out that manpower arrangement is very much affected as it became more difficult to plan in accordance with the workload amid the epidemic.

Another Indonesian immigrant Mrs. Luo from Taichung told us that the inconvenience caused by the pandemic included having to refrain from eating outdoors, going to events, and working out in public, which has gained her emotional stress over time.

As a contract employee under a government agency, she also mentioned the difficulty of adapting to working at home.

Teddy, a teacher from the United States who was teaching English at a language-learning institute before the local outbreak, told us that the epidemic has cost him his job.

“We don’t have any students, things are difficult. My colleagues at the institute told me that there are no courses to be taught for now”. Without a steady income, Teddy is currently living on his past savings.

Apart from foreign teachers, many international students are also under the pressure of the current epidemic situation. Since most of them rent small studios or share apartments with other friends, having to stay home all day would be more intolerable.

Jenny, a Thai student as well as a language tutor who is currently studying for a masters degree in National Chengchi University (國立政治大學, NCCU) expressed that having to stay home all day made her felt suffocated.

She said that as a tutor as well as a student, all of her courses have to be accomplished online, meaning that she had to stay home all day in a small space, causing her great distress mentally as well as affecting her efficiency at work and study.

Another student from Vietnam said that most of her fellow Vietnamese friends have lost their jobs as most of them worked at restaurants, and many of the restaurant owners have closed down and even stopped receiving takeout orders at all.

On the other hand, her friends who worked at language institutes have faced manpower cut down with decreased working hours.

“All the foreign students around me in Taiwan who had to pay for their own tuition and rent are a bit worried that they will not be able to make ends meet”.

Mr. Huang, an Indonesian immigrant who runs a convenience store selling goods and cuisine from his home country, however, is optimistic about the current situation despite seeing a 30% decrease in income in his business.

He said that he enjoyed the slow-paced lifestyle now with no indoor customers and fewer take-out orders, saying that it lowers his pressure.

He also pointed out the interesting facts that several Indonesian products are doing better compared to before.

On the other hand, foreign caregivers in Taiwan mostly worried that as their owners started working from home, tensions between them and the employers would rise.

Besides, not being able to go out and enjoy their already-very-little leisure time, their working hours would increase and the boundaries between their work and rest time would become even more blurred.