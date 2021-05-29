虛擬名牌包賣價破11萬！炒熱商品最後竟比實品貴上百倍 | Virtual Gucci bag sold for higher price than real one

【看CP學英文】一個虛擬Gucci包近日在遊戲平台Roblox以要價新台幣11萬多賣出，以將近2萬多元超越了真實的Gucci包。

A virtual Gucci bag was recently sold for US$4,115 (around NT$113,954) on Roblox’s online gaming virtual world, making it almost US$800 (NT$22,154) more expensive than the real item.

根據外媒報導，這個虛擬的「蜜蜂刺繡酒神包」為「GUCCI花園體驗活動」系列產品知一，於5月17日在限時一小時的情況下，以要價約新台幣166元開始販售。

According to foreign media reports, the virtual “Dionysus Bag with Bee” was available for one hour on May 17 as part of Gucci’s virtual Garden Exhibition and the original price offered was around US$6 (NT$166).

然而，之後因網友炒作的關係，不斷的買進再以高價售出商品，最後外媒報導一位買家竟以4,115美元(約新台幣11.3萬元)成功奪下虛擬包。

Soon after, scalpers began using the limited time frame to buy and re-sell the item for higher prices, resulting in one user who later revealed he paid US$4,115 (around NT$113,954) for the virtual bag.

這個熱銷商品甚至超越了實際包包的價錢；根據Gucci官網所述，真實的蜜蜂刺繡酒神包標價為3,400美元(約新台幣9.4萬元)。

The hot commodity even surpassed the sale of the real bag, which sells for US$3,400 (around NT$94,168).

然而，Reddit創辦人 Alexis Ohanian 後來也在推特上提醒手頭較緊的買家，表示此虛擬商品與非同質化代幣有所不同，在遊戲平台以外的地方毫無價值。

However, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian later took to Twitter to inform potential buyers that unlike an NFT (Non-fungible token), the item has no monetary value outside of the gaming platform, and cautioned those who don’t excess money to spend on such an extravagant bag.

Gucci的其他幾件虛擬商品在當日也與蜜蜂刺繡酒神包一同出售，其中包括太陽眼鏡和吉他盒，售出的價錢卻遠遠低於此虛擬包。

Several other virtual items from Gucci were also on sale with the Dionysus Bag with Bee including sunglasses and a guitar case but none did as well as the bag.