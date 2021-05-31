CWB forecasts heavy rain for upcoming 2 days

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) announced on Sunday that the long-awaited plum rain season has arrived and will stay until Tuesday.

The stationary plum rain front will bring about significant rain to Taiwan in these three days.

In the western half of the country and Yilan, there will be temporary showers or thunderstorms, and localized temporary showers in eastern Taiwan.

The CWB explained that because of the stationary front, there will likely be short, heavy rainfall, which may also be accompanied by thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind.

The CWB added that from Wednesday to Friday, the front will gradually leave Taiwan, though we can still see significant rainfall or thundershowers in western Taiwan on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will likely see a more stable pattern, with high temperatures expected. Regions in central-southern Taiwan should also be mindful of sudden showers and rain the mountainous areas in the afternoon.

According to “Taiwan Typhoon BBS”, the latest forecast shows that a wave of rain will continue until tomorrow; if the convection is strong, heavy rain is to be expected.

Although the current forecast and the current rainfall performance is not bad, the reservoirs will need to seize this time to replenish water, as “tomorrow is almost the end of this peak wave of rainy season,” Taiwan Typhoon BBS added.