Terry Gou strives to submit application within 72 hours for purchasing BNT vaccines for Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Terry Gou (郭台銘) announced on Sunday that he is currently putting together, and will submit within 72 hours, all the data necessary to purchase BioNTech (BNT) vaccines for Taiwan.

This is in accordance with the Taiwanese government’s latest request that all local and privately-owned businesses who wish to purchase vaccines on their own need to submit an application that fits the 8 criteria introduced by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

Gou said on Sunday evening that his Yonglin Foundation (永齡基金會) has applied to the Taiwanese government to acquire 5 million BNT vaccines and is compiling the data requirements.

He asked that Taiwanese be patient through the process and to give them time to gain a consensus and agreement with the Taiwanese government on this issue.

To this, CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) explained that regarding the application, the CECC will inspect all the submitted documents and the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA, 食藥署) will determine whether the vaccine can be acquired.

Gou had previously announced on Saturday that Yonglin Foundation would commission a qualified vendor to purchase the 5 million doses of BNT vaccine.

The vaccines will all be packaged in Germany and transported to Taiwan.

Yonglin would not consider importing Chinese-made vaccines, Gou said and called on the public to not confuse the two together.