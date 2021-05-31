Taiwanese COVID-19 patient stabs 3 nurses

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Shuang Ho Hospital (雙和醫院) reported on Monday that a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 stabbed and injured 3 nurses with a fruit knife.

According to the police, the 62-year-old man surnamed Hung (洪) had been hospitalized on the 11th floor in a negative-pressure isolation room.

Police suspect that due to unstable emotions, he grabbed a knife and injured 3 nurses, all of whom suffered marks on their hands and abdomens.

The police wore protective gear before heading into the hospital and late successfully restrained the man.

All three nurses were sent to emergency care with one 23-year-old nurse surnamed Shi (施) needing immediate surgery for a wound to the abdomen.

The other two nurses, aged 25 and 27 were also sent to the emergency room with injuries to their chest, hands, and stomach.