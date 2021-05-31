Taipei Hospital emergency tent established as waiting area, not treatment center: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) backed the explanation provided by the Taipei Hospital under the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Monday saying that the emergency tent shed set up outside is merely for patients to wait in, as opposed to being treated.

The hospital explained in a statement released on Sunday that it was set up in a temporary waiting area and not in the middle of the road, as many on the internet have speculated.

According to the statement, the hospital is currently following CECC regulations and has stopped or postponed all non-emergency surgeries, checkups, and treatments.

The tent was set up to lower the risk of cross-contamination with infected patients and those who are there for other purposes.

All patients who enter the emergency room need to take an antibody test, and can only enter once their results come back negative.

In addition, those who are hospitalized will also be subject to a PCR test; among which, those who test negative will be admitted.

The hospital went on to explain that as the anti-body test takes time, a waiting area was set up outside where medical personnel can keep a close eye on the people.

Those whose test results came back positive were placed under quarantine in the hospital in accordance with CECC regulations.

As of Sunday, the hospital announced that 72 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized there and assured the public there is no problem at the moment of “too many patients”.

The hospital thanked the public for their concern and promised that they were doing all they could in the fight against the pandemic.