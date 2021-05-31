Former Kaohsiung mayor donates more than 10,000 rapid testing kits

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) announced on Sunday evening that he donated more than 10,000 rapid testing kits to the medical units in need.

In his Facebook post, Han wrote: “We can no longer wait for the government. It’s up to us to save ourselves!”

He added that although everyone has different capabilities, we all love Taiwan to the same degree.

Seeing that some people have donated vaccines while others donated medical supplies, Han said these actions are manifestations of empathy.

“This shows how much Taiwanese care about each other,” Han said.

Han revealed that when the epidemic broke out, he learned that many rapid testing units were in urgent need of screening kits, and immediately donated more than 10,000 to those in need.

“Because we know that some things can’t wait, there are still many places in the country that need assistance. At this time, we all do our part,” Han vowed.

The former mayor further called on the public to help others, including making phone calls to elders to provide comfort, donating money to local charities among others.