Taiwan reports 278 new infections, 15 deaths

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday 274 new local infections, 4 imported cases, 73 more local cases resulting from reporting backlog and 15 new deaths, bringing the tally of total confirmed cases to 8,511.

Among the 347 total local cases reported today, New Taipei City reported 171 cases, Taipei City reported 122 cases, and Taoyuan City listed 27 cases.

Also, Changhua County reported 10, Taichung City reported 5, Keelung City and Miaoli County reported 3 each, Hsinchu City reported 2, and Hualien County, Penghu County, Kaohsiung City, and Hsinchu County all listed 1 case each.

The new cases reported today include 129 men and 145 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms and were tested between April 29 and May 30.

In addition, among the new cases announced today from reporting backlog, 36 men and 37 women were documented, with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 80. They began showing symptoms and were tested between May 14 and May 29.

Meanwhile, 15 additional deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 9 men and 6 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 60 and 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 11 and May 28.

They tested positive between May 17 and May 30, and their deaths were reported between May 21 and May 29.

In addition, four imported cases were reported in Taiwan today though all had submitted negative test results upon arrival.

Case 8419, 8531, and 8532 are a Taiwanese man in his thirties, a Taiwanese woman, and a man in their fifties.

They had previously experienced symptoms on April 29 (case 8531) and May 10 (case 8419, 8532), and all three cases returned to Taiwan from India on May 29.

They were tested upon arrival and the infections were confirmed today, the CECC said.

On the other hand, case 8434 is a Taiwanese man in his forties who arrived in Taiwan from South Africa on May 14.

He was placed in a quarantine hotel upon arrival and began showing symptoms on May 29.

He was subsequently tested by health authorities and the infection was confirmed today as well.

As of press time, 8,511 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,137 imported cases, 7,321 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Twenty-one cases (cases 530, 1589, 1676, 1591, 1886, 2067, 2068, 2528, 2530, 2599, 3459, 3921,3975, 3989, 3990, 3991, 4059, 4726, 5304, 5841, 7096) were removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC.

Among the confirmed cases, 124 people have died.