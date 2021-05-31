Taiwan travelers with COVID-19 symptoms prohibited from flying

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday Taiwanese travelers with COVID-19-related symptoms will be prohibited from traveling by plane.

In order to prevent the further spread of the virus, the CECC agreed to set up screening stations at the Taipei Songshan Airport, Taichung Airport, Chiayi Airport, Tainan Airport, and Kaohsiung International Airport.

Those with visible symptoms will not be allowed to board any flights, while those who had developed symptoms within the past 14 days will be subject to a rapid screening test and will only be allowed to board if the results come back negative.

Those who test positive will be asked to head to a quarantine hotel and wait for the results of their PCR tests.

CECC Deputy Commander Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) added that passengers wishing to travel to offshore islands will need to fill in a “health declaration form” before boarding the plane.