Some Taiwan parents eligible for epidemic subsidy starting June 15

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan government (Executive Yuan) has plans to issue an epidemic subsidy of NT$10,000 per child to Taiwanese parents starting from June 15 at the earliest.

The Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部) said on Monday that the planning will be carried out by the central government in a unified way, and legal guardians will be able to collect the fund conveniently through the E-bill online platform (全國繳費網) or the ATM.

Authorities made the announcement a day earlier at a press conference while discussing how the government can assist families with children at the elementary school level or those with special needs in high schools and under.

They ultimately decided to issue a family epidemic-prevention subsidy of NT$10,000 per child. Because it involves about 2.5 million people, the Executive Yuan took into consideration the time needed to launch the plan and begin distribution.

The first parents will receive subsidies on June 15 at the earliest.

The MOE added that, in order to speed up people’s immediate access to this subsidy and avoid gatherings during this period, it is currently planned that the central government will try to enable children’s legal guardians to receive this subsidy simply and quickly through E-bill or ATM.

The formal collection method will be announced after the case is finalized

The Ministry of Education also explained that if there is a need for physical assistance in collecting the subsidy, it will be provided after the epidemic situation slows down, and the detailed plan will be announced then.