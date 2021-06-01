Ramírez homers as Indians beat White Sox 3-1 for DH split

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez’s two-run homer and a solid start by reliever Cal Quantrill led Cleveland to a 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday, giving the Indians their second straight split of seven-inning doubleheaders in two days.

Ramírez connected for his 13th homer in the third inning off Jimmy Lambert (0-1) to break a 1-1 tie as the Indians, who rallied to win Game 2 on Sunday against Toronto, got back the game they dropped earlier to the AL Central-leading White Sox.

In the opener, Adam Eaton’s two-run homer and José Abreu’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning sent the White Sox to an 8-6 win. Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out a club-record eight straight hitters, two short of the major league record set by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver in 1970.

Quantrill made his first start in 2021 after 17 relief appearances and held the White Sox to one run and four hits over 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander didn’t pitch long enough to be credited with the win, but he kept Chicago in check while the Indians figured out Lambert, who was making his first career start.

In the third, Amed Rosario beat out a single to short right with one out, taking second when White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal’s throw nearly went into the Chicago dugout.

Then, Ramírez, who seems to come up with a big hit every other day, belted a 3-1 changeup from Lambert over the wall in right.

Phil Maton (1-0) gave up a leadoff double in the sixth before striking out Abreu and Eaton. Emmanuel Clase allowed a single and struck out the side in the seventh for his ninth save.

Eaton returned to the lineup in Game1 after missing several with a tight hamstring. After Abreu battled James Karinchak (2-2) and hit a liner to left to score Billy Hamilton, Eaton connected for his fifth homer.

But it was Abreu, the reigning AL MVP who made it possible with a quality at-bat. He fouled off a 3-2 pitch from Karinchak before delivering.

“That at-bat by Abreu, it would be tied for first for one of the greatest I’ve seen against a pitcher of that caliber in that kind of situation,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “I’ll never forget it and our fans will never forget it.

“You drive in runs, it’s one thing. It’s really a skill. But you come in and produce in a situation like that, that goes to the next level.”

Chicago starter Carlos Rodón shook off allowing back-to-back homers in the first inning and hung around for six. He pitched a no-hitter — one of six in the majors this season — against the Indians on April 14.

Codi Heuer (4-1) pitched the seventh and Aaron Bummer gave up one run in the eighth before getting his first save.

McKenzie set a club record for consecutive strikeouts and César Hernández homered twice but also had two errors for the Indians.

After giving up four runs in the second, McKenzie was almost unhittable.

The right-hander, recently sent down to the minors to work on his control, struck out Abreu to end the third and fanned the side in the fourth and fifth to tie the team’s previous consecutive strikeout record held by Corey Kluber (2014).

McKenzie broke it by striking out Jake Lamb to open the sixth before giving up a single to Yoán Moncada and being pulled. The 23-year-old was given a roaring ovation as he walked to the Indians’ dugout after his strong outing.

“All but the one inning, I thought he was really good,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He missed some bats. He threw a good curveball. He attacked with a fastball and got it by their barrel for the most part.”

MCKENZIE’S MARK

His run of eight consecutive strikeouts was the most by an AL starting pitcher since Detroit’s Doug Fister fanned nine straight on Sept. 27, 2012.

Tigers right-hander Tyler Alexander set the major league record for relievers last season when he struck out nine Cincinnati hitters in succession.

SEVENTH HEAVEN

Francona had never managed a seven-inning doubleheader, so he was mostly indifferent when asked if he would like to see them continue. Baseball switched from the nine-inning doubleheader format to seven innings last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s amazing what a big difference two innings is,” he said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Michael Kopech went on the 10-day injured list before the opener with a strained left hamstring. Kopech is 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA in three starts and 13 games.

UP NEXT

Indians ace Shane Bieber (5-3) allowed just one hit and struck out 12 in his previous start. He’ll face Chicago’s Dylan Cease (3-1).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports