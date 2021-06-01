Former doctor shows optimistic statistics to demonstrate Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Former National Taiwan University Hospital Doctor Lin Shi-bi (林氏璧) explained that the lowering figure of the RT value nucleic acid test demonstrates an optimistic turn for Taiwan’s pandemic situation.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) first mentioned the possibility of the pandemic situation taking a turn for the better on Sunday.

To this, Lin commented on his personal Facebook page that Taiwanese should just be happy for 5 seconds and take comfort in knowing that the 14-day semi-quarantine did help.

However, he added that it is now extremely important to make sure the RT value doesn’t rise and this needs the help of every Taiwanese.

He pointed out that Chen also said during a recent press conference that through everyone’s efforts, the RT value has been lowered to 1.2.

This means that the sacrifice everyone made has been fruitful, and Chen also reminded the public to continue washing hands when they can, and avoid gatherings or going out.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) explained, “at the beginning of the outbreak, the R0 value is the basic regeneration number, which means the estimated value of how many people can be transmitted to when the virus enters the population group without relevant resistance.”

“However, in due time, some will be resistant to the virus, so the number may be lower,” Chuang said.

He pointed out that as long as the Rt value is lower than 1, it may indicate that the epidemic situation will become better.

As Taiwan’s Rt value has been declining daily, with the latest figure being 1.2, this spells good news for the nation.