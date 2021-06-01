Military police guard for Taiwan presidential office tests positive for COVID-19

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The 211 battalion is responsible for the security of Taiwan’s presidential palace, and is also known as the “first battalion of the world”; recently, it was reported that one of the guards of the 211 battalions has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The commander of the 202 military police explained on Monday that the infected guard did not have direct contact with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文)and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

Cheng Ming-chang (鄭明昌), the director of the Political Warfare Cadres Academy of 202 military police, said that a colleague of Gendarmerie 211 Battalion was a confirmed case announced by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

The personnel was known to been diagnosed on May 29 after feeling unwell during his days off and is currently hospitalized for treatment and care.

Close contacts have completed PCR screening, all of which are negative, local Chinese-language media reports, adding that the personnel has been isolated and is in good condition.

Cheng clarified that the colleague served as the No.1 guard post of the Presidential Palace, and did not enter the main building of the Presidential Palace during the period, nor did he have a long record of close contact with the staff and senior officers of the Presidential Palace.