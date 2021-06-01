藝術界國王的新衣？隱形雕像以驚人高價售出 | Invisible sculpture sells for sky-high price

【看CP學英文】一個義大利藝術家所製的「隱形雕像」於五月初成功以標價15,000歐元(約新台幣505,581元)的金額售出。

An invisible sculpture by an Italian artist has been sold for €15,000 (around NT$505,581) during an auction earlier in May.

根據外媒報導， Salvatore Garau (沙瓦托．加勞) 製作了這項作品名為《我是》來表現實社會中的空洞。沙瓦托像義大利媒體解釋道他們所看到的「空間」，正是被自己作品的能量佔據。

According to foreign media reports, Salvatore Garau created the artwork, titled “I am” to represent the “void” of the world. Garau explained to Italian media that the empty space is occupied by the energy of the artwork.

購買此作品的新主人將會收到一個正式的文件表示他是隱形雕像的擁有者，沙瓦托同時也表示這項藝術品為我們這個時代的隱喻。

The buyer of the artwork will receive a certificate authenticating them as the proud owner of the invisible sculpture which Garau considers a metaphor of our times.

同時，此藝術創作在他眼中也極為珍貴，原因在於它不僅獨一無二，完全無法被覆製，也對製作過程中完全沒有留下碳足跡，非常環保。

In addition, the artwork is deemed extremely valuable as it is totally unique, cannot be replicated, and is environmentally friendly.

沙瓦托也建議作品應該被收藏在一個特殊、毫無受阻的房間內。

The artist also suggests that the artwork be stored in a special room that is from of obstruction.

他表示此創作為150 x 150公分寬和高，所以購買者需要考量提供約此大小的空間「放置」雕像。

According to Garau, the artwork is about 150 x 150 cm in length and width so that would be the space needed.

隨著非同質代幣的新起，未來可能會看到更多「隱形作品」在市場間轉賣。

As NFTs (non-fungible tokens) becomes a more and more popular commodity, invisible artworks may also be on the trend to being a norm that is here to stay.