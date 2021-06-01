CECC confirms 183 infected patients’ details have been uploaded to social distance APP

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) dissuaded the public from deleting the “Taiwan Social Distance APP” on Tuesday, claiming that 183 confirmed COVID-19 patients’ details have already been uploaded.

This announcement came after many began questioning the usefulness of the APP after some speculated that too little information on confirmed patients have been uploaded, leading to them deeming it “useless” and wanting to delete it.

However, CECC Deputy Commander Chen Tsung-Yen (陳宗彥) revealed that 183 infected COVID-19 patients have uploaded their information already and more are to be done so in the future.

He added that those who receive a message alerting them to have been in close distance with a confirmed patient should not panic.

Chen explained that you should remain calm and pay attention to any abnormalities in your health condition in the following days.

If you experience any discomfort or start to develop symptoms, you need to seek medical help and alert health authorities of your recent activities.

Chen pointed out that the data of the 183 confirmed patients in Taiwan’s social distance APP have all been confirmed by the CECC.

Moreover, if people have close contact with the confirmed person, they will receive a red alert.

If you begin developing symptoms, Chen reminded the public to inform the doctor that you had received an APP warning and provide recent activities information such as contact history.

This will assist doctors in diagnosis and notify others.

Since the APP will issue a warning every 4 hours, Chen said that if you want to uninstall in advance, you can call (02) 23959825 to 3044 at 9:00 am and 8:00 pm every day, and the duty personnel will assist in uninstalling the app.