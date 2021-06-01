Another 332 new infections, 13 deaths confirmed in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Tuesday 262 new local infections, 5 imported cases, 65 more local cases resulting from reporting backlog and 13 new deaths, bringing the tally of total confirmed cases to 8,842.

Among the 327 total local cases reported today, New Taipei City reported 166 cases, Taipei City reported 87 cases, and Taoyuan City listed 23 cases.

Also, Changhua County reported 12 cases, Taichung City reported 10, Keelung City listed 8, Yilan County reported 5, and Hualien County and Taitung County both reported 3 cases each.

Miaoli County reported 2 new cases, Tainan City, Penghu County, Kaohsiung City and Hsinchu County all reported 1 case each.

The new cases reported today include 136 men and 126 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms and were tested between May 20 and May 31.

In addition, among the new 65 cases announced today from reporting backlog, 31 men and 34 women were documented, with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms and were tested between May 20 and May 30.

Meanwhile, 13 additional deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 10 men and 3 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 60 and 90, and their infection symptoms developed between May 13 and May 27.

They tested positive between May 17 and May 29, and their deaths were reported between May 24 and May 31.

In addition, five imported cases from the Philippines were reported in Taiwan today though all had submitted negative test results upon arrival.

They include 3 men and 2 women, all of whom are in their twenties and all are currently asymptomatic.

Cases 8766 and 8767 arrived in Taiwan on May 10. They finished practicing self-health management on May 31 and acquired a self-paid test soon after; their infections were confirmed today.

Case 8854 arrived in Taiwan on April 27 and acquired a self-paid test on May 31; his infection was also confirmed today.

Meanwhile, cases 8856 and 8864 arrived in Taiwan on May 11. They acquired tests on May 31 when their self-health management period ended and the infections were confirmed today.

As of press time, 8,842 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,142 imported cases, 7,647 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Twenty-two cases (cases 530, 1589, 1676, 1591, 1886, 2067, 2068, 2528, 2530, 2599, 3459, 3921,3975, 3989, 3990, 3991, 4059, 4726, 5304, 5841, 7096, 8343) were removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC.

Among the confirmed cases, 137 people have died.