Taiwanese supermodel donates 100 boxes of water to Wanhua amid pandemic

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) donated 100 boxes of water to Wanhua District in New Taipei City on Monday.

Local Chinese-language media reports that after the local infection cases began to surge in Taiwan in mid-May, Lin and her husband (who reside in Tokyo) heard of the situation and quickly donated the resources after finding out that the hardest-hit areas including Wanhua and Zhongzheng Districts lacked drinking water.

The model also posted two short videos on her Facebook “Chi-ling Charity Foundation” page, encouraging everyone to keep a balanced diet, take a hot bath and get more sunshine to boost their immune systems during this difficult time.

She also called on everyone to wash their hands more often and avoid heading to crowded places or large gatherings.

“Self-isolate and self-health manage,” Lin wrote, adding that staying at home is to protect yourself and help Taiwan’s medical system.