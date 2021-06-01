CECC prohibits establishment of offshore islands’ rapid screening stations

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) revealed that he had sent a letter to ask 3 offshore islands to cancel establishments of rapid screening stations on Tuesday.

According to Chen, this was because both false positives and false negatives caused by rapid screening could invoke panic or a false sense of security among the public.

Chen said that Lienchiang County had set up a screening station on May 31, while Penghu County and Kinmen County set up rapid screening stations on June 1.

However, this was in violation with Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) epidemic-prevention regulations, which is why they were asked to cease and desist.

Chen emphasized that the situation of comprehensive quick screening on offshore islands is very worrying.

He pointed out that there will still be relative risks if the past medical history and symptoms are not matched together.

Therefore, it is better to set up checkpoints on the main island and ask passengers to fill out a health declaration form, which is legally binding in itself.