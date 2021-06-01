Taoyuan City becomes first to close all beauty salons for 11 days

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan(鄭文燦) announced on Tuesday that all beauty and hairdressing industries will need to close from June 4 to 14.

Taoyuan is the first to close down all beauty parlors amid the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Taiwan.

The city government said that it is considering Taoyuan’s proximity to Taipei and New Taipei City, and added that as those who patron beauty salons usually stay there for a long time, they came to the decision announced today.

Cheng clarified that the city government merely determined that Taoyuan is still at risk of rising infection cases, and added that it has nothing to do with any recent activities of infected cases.

Many counties and city governments may follow suit with this new regulation as Keelung City recently announced that among the two confirmed cases reported in the city, one is a woman in her forties who is an employee at a beauty salon.

She is reported to have worked for 12 days recently, cutting and perming customers’ hair.