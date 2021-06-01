Canned black beans speed a hearty stew

Dried beans and their overnight soaks taste great but often aren’t worth the advance planning for many weeknight meals. Enter canned beans, which are terrific when paired with the right seasonings. And since beans and grains are a staple of cuisines everywhere, we have plenty of flavor options.

For this recipe from our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, we turned to canned black beans for a chili-like stew that can be on the table in about 30 minutes. Fresh Mexican chorizo sausage — not to be confused with dry-cured Spanish chorizo — comes pre-spiced, packing big flavor in one ingredient.

A can of diced fire-roasted tomatoes offers extra depth of flavor with added smokiness. Meanwhile, poblano chilies add earthy, green-chili flavor but don’t pack much heat. If you’re seeking spiciness, include a chopped jalapeño or two when sautéing the poblano and onion.

We recommend serving this hearty stew with warm cornbread or tortillas.

___

BLACK BEAN STEW WITH CHORIZO

___

Start to finish: 25 minutes

Servings: 4 to 6

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 poblano chilies, stemmed, seeded and chopped

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

12 ounces fresh Mexican chorizo sausage, casing removed

28-ounce can diced fire-roasted tomatoes

Two 15½-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained

1 bunch cilantro, chopped (leaves and tender stems)

In a large pot, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the chilies, onion and 1 teaspoon salt, then cook, stirring, until the onion is translucent. Add the chorizo and cook, breaking it into small pieces, until lightly browned. Add the tomatoes with juices, beans and most of the cilantro, reserving some for garnish; bring to a simmer. Cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Serve sprinkled with the reserved cilantro.

Optional garnish: Shredded Monterey jack cheese OR pickled jalapeños OR chopped red onion OR a combination

—-

