影／釣魚繩結也能打造藝術作品！退休船長曝靈感來源 | Retired fishing captain demonstrates artworks made from ‘fishing knots’

【看CP學英文】Wang Guoding在累積了一生在海上的經歷後決定利用退休的的時間將打釣魚繩結的技術轉為製作美麗的藝術品。

After a lifetime of experience on the sea, Wang Guoding, a retired fisherman decided to turn his expertise in tying fishing knots into beautiful works of art.

憑藉40年漁夫的經歷和25年船長的經驗，Wang Guoding表示他在這期間於300多個繩結中學會了其中200多種。

Having been a fisherman for 40 years with 25 years of experience as a captain, Wang said he managed to learn 200 out of the 300 and so fishing knots.

專訪中，Wang Guoding示範了一個可以幫助漁民爬到桅杆上的雙還繩結。

During the interview, Wang demonstrated a double-loop knot that could help lift sailors to the mast.

Wang Guoding解釋道水手只要將腿穿過兩個環中，繩子便可以利用他身體的重量將他拉到更高的位置工作。

Wang explained that once the sailor’s legs go through the two circles created by the knot, the rope can help leverage their weight so that they can be pulled up and work at a higher position on the boat.

另外，一個酒瓶結可以讓水手將其綁在酒瓶上方，以預防它不小心滑落摔破。

With a wine bottle knot, sailors can fasten it on the neck of a wine bottle so that it won’t drop down and accidentally smash their beverages.

除此之外，還有一個繩結可以將船牢牢地綁在護柱上。

There is also a binding knot that allows the boat to be tied to a bollard firmly.

Wang Guoding表示，「浪越大，繩結就會被繫得越緊」。

“The stronger the waves are the tighter the loop will be,” Wang said.

他也回顧過往透露當年一個船長必須知道船上每一件小事，如今大部分的漁民對於繩結都不太熟悉，新人會20至30個繩結就算很了不起了。

Wang reminisced that in the past, a captain would need to handle every small thing on the boat, but nowadays, most fisherman now are quite unfamiliar with fishing knots and it would be impressive if a young sailor can do about 20 to 30 styles.

Wang Guoding也已將40年來累積的專業轉換為不同創作藝術品的能量，以繩結打造出小漁船模型和居住20幾年的三合院迷你房屋。

Today, Wang has turned his fishing knots into different artworks including miniature models of fishing boats, and the house he lived in for the past 20 years among many others.

「現在，我只要想到什麼都能用繩子做出來」他開心的說。

“Now, I make objects that come to my mind with rope,” Wang said with a proud smile.