Officers fill funeral for Mississippi trooper killed on duty

MADISON, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered Tuesday for the funeral of a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper who was killed while conducting a highway traffic stop.

Trooper John Martin Harris, 44, was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday in Madison County. His death remains under investigation, and nobody had been arrested by Tuesday.

Officers traveled from Mississippi and other states for the funeral at Broodmoor Baptist Church in the Jackson suburb of Madison.

Harris was a Clarksdale native. He started his law enforcement career in 1997 in Webb. He was awarded his first purple heart in 2002 during his time as a Friars Point police officer and his second one in 2004 while working for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Harris also served as a Richland police officer before graduating from trooper school in 2018 and joining the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement that Harris’ death is a reminder of the fragility of life.