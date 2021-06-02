Taiwan reports 549 new local infections, 12 deaths

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday 372 new local infections, 177 more local cases resulting from reporting backlog and 12 new deaths, bringing the tally of total confirmed cases to 9,389.

Among the 549 total local cases reported today, New Taipei City reported 310 cases, Taipei City reported 152 cases, and Taoyuan City listed 28 cases.

Also, Keelung City reported 18 cases, Miaoli County reported 12, Changhua County listed 10 cases, Kaohsiung City reported 5 cases and Taitung County reported 4 cases.

Taichung City listed 3 cases, Hsinchu County and Tainan City both listed 2 cases each, and Hsinchu City, Nantou County, and Hualien County all listed 1 case each.

The 372 new cases reported today include 207 men and 165 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms and were tested between May 2 and June 1.

In addition, among the new cases announced today from reporting backlog, 96 men and 81 women were documented, with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 80. They began showing symptoms and were tested between May 13 and May 30.

Meanwhile, 12 additional deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 7 men and 5 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 60 and 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 13 and May 29.

They tested positive between May 16 and June 1, and their deaths were reported between May 28 and June 1.

As of press time, 9,389 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,141 imported cases, 8,195 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Twenty-two cases (cases 530, 1589, 1676, 1591, 1886, 2067, 2068, 2528, 2530, 2599, 3459, 3921,3975, 3989, 3990, 3991, 4059, 4726, 5304, 5841, 7096, 7666, 8343, 8854) were removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC.

Among the confirmed cases, 149 people have died.