Confirmed COVID-19 patient escapes hospital, recaptured in Wanhua District

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A Taiwanese man, surnamed Chen, who recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, escaped his hospital room on Wednesday but was soon recaptured by police in Wanhua District.

According to local Chinese-language media, the 71-year-old sought medical help at the emergency room of Taipei City Hosptial’s Ren’ai branch in the early hours of Wednesday.

As he was a confirmed case, he was placed in an isolation room to be observed and treated by hospital personnel.

However, he soon became agitated and demanded sleeping pills at 3:30 in the morning and later destroyed the glass of his room with a wooden stick.

The hospital immediately informed the police in the jurisdiction and was later able to calm the man down with the help of the police.

It was later discovered in the morning that he had left the hospital without permission at 9:00 a.m. and the police were immediately called back to seek the man.

It is understood that Chen had a record and is wanted for assault.

The Da’an Branch of the Taipei Police Department quickly tracked down the man and found that after escaping from the hospital, Chen took the MRT from Da’an Station to Longshan Temple Station.

The police later found him at 1:30 p.m. in his residence in Wanhua District and brought him back to the hospital.