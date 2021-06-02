Ko Wen-je suggests vaccinating long-term care workers first in future

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said on Tuesday that caregivers working at long-term care institutions should be vaccinated with priority in light of the recent cluster that took place at an elderly care center.

A caregiver working at a long-term care facility in Xinyi District on May 10 visited Wanhua District, which later became the hotspot of the nationwide local outbreak.

After the caregiver fell ill, the virus was passed on to the residents as well as the workers at the facility, causing 27 people infected and 7 elderly residents to die.

The average age of the 7 deceased elderly is around 82 years old.

In an epidemic-prevention conference held on Tuesday, Mayor Ko said that elderly people living in care centers are generally in poor health, many of them also suffer from chronic diseases which could trigger the symptoms to aggravate, making their lives more at risk.

He pointed out that the cluster at the care center showed that even though the elderly stay all day in the institutions, they can still be infected by the virus brought in by young caregivers.

To tackle this problem, Ko suggested that caregivers and other workers at these long-term care facilities should be given priority on vaccination.

Elderly care center workers are currently at number 6 on the list of vaccination priority groups released by the CECC. In principle, local governments do not have the authority to adjust the order of vaccination priority.

In fact, the CECC’s expert team is also discussing related matters, and it is expected that long-term facility workers and care recipients will be adjusted to number 4 or 5 on the priority list in the future.