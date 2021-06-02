Foxconn founder still needs authorization document to acquire vaccines: Taiwan Health Minister

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed on Wednesday that Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) had put forward an application for purchasing vaccines on Tuesday.

However, even though the information provided is relatively complete, he still lacks the authorization form from the vaccine manufacturers, Chen said.

Chen pointed out that they had received the documents and the information was relatively complete.

However, as they couldn’t find an authorization form, Gou will be contacted again in the follow-up.

Chen explained that form is needed as it’s the only way health authorities can know that manufacturers actually have something to sell in order to proceed with later purchase procedures.

He added that the Central Epidemic Command Center had previously checked with global manufacturers and found that many prefer to sell vaccines directly to central governments.

As the selling to local governments or privately-owned businesses could interfere with distribution, Chen said they will inquire after Gou’s application to determine whether this is the problem the businessman encountered.