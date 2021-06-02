Cluster infections break out at Taipei long-term care centers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday that a long-term care center in Taipei City has had a cluster infection breakout with 27 confirmed COVID-19 patients and 7 deaths.

Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said that the employees of such institutions are just like the employees of other medical institutions, and confirmed that there have indeed been many confirmed cases reported, which are usually brought about by cluster infections.

Although the residents of the centers have limited access to the outside world, their visitors and staff may have the opportunity to go out and get infected

Lo pointed out that at present, according to statistics, a total of 30 long-term care centers in Taiwan have reported confirmed cases, most of which only have 1 or 2 staff members or residents infected.

Lo said that the recent cluster infections appeared in the long-term care center in Xinyi District.

A total of 27 residents and 11 staff members were diagnosed; Seven of the residents died, and the average age of the deceased residents was about 80 years old. The other 20 residents are still being treated in hospitals.

Lo added that residents and staff were also infected in a long-term care center in New Taipei City, with 25 people were screened positive on Wednesday morning.

After a central PCR test, the infections of 25 residents and 8 staff members were confirmed.

Lo said that though the manpower in Taipei and New Taipei City is limited in conducting thorough investigations regarding possible contacts of the confirmed cases, the central government will actively assist and send epidemic-prevention doctors and other personnel to investigate.