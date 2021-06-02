老外看台灣／台灣半封城讓食物超難買？老外憂：外送平台大塞車 | Taiwan expats share food delivery platform ‘traffic jams’ inconvenince amid pandemic

【看CP學英文】台灣的半封城狀況近期進入第二週，然而不斷新增的確診案例讓許多人連出門購買生活必需品都感到非常擔憂。

As Taiwan’s semi-lockdown situation continues on its second week, confirmed cases continue to soar, deterring many from heading outside or going shopping for necessities.

在家期間，食物和生鮮食品的消耗也隨之增加，許多外送平台如FoodPanda和UberEats也因為過多的訂單無法負荷造成大塞車現象。

However, being locked down means food and groceries dwindle faster than usual, leading to delivery platforms like FoodPanda or UberEats overwhelmed with the continuous surge of orders.

近期，在台灣的外籍人士也在社群媒體上分享這兩週下來購買必需品的過程，點出半封城的困境。

Expats in Taiwan have also found it difficult to purchase necessities, and a discussion on an online forum pointed out just how dire the situation really is for some.

其中一位外籍網友表示他已多次嘗試透過FoodPanda平台訂購生鮮蔬果，卻因為過多的訂單和突如其來的大雨，導致訂單遲遲沒被接受。

According to a social media user, they have not been able to get any groceries from Foodpanda for several days and the added “bonus” of torrential rain in certain areas have made the situation worse.

他繼續寫道，在許多店家都暫時歇業的情況下，就算外送平台顯示「接單」，最後仍都以訂單遭取消收場。

With many stores closed, orders that do manage to get through, end up getting canceled shortly after, the social media user added.

其他網友在看到他的留言後也紛紛加入討論，更有人點出外送平台近期也報出嚴重缺乏人力，供不應求。

Others soon responded that they have encountered similar problems, as more reports come about that delivery platforms don’t have enough couriers to meet the current demand.

這時，也有熱心的網友跳出來建議外籍人士可以透過大賣場如家樂福等以網購方式，不用出門就能將生鮮食品直送家中。

However, some explained that big supermarkets such as Carrefour have acknowledged the situation and have provided an ordering service online so that customers can order groceries and have them delivered to their homes without stepping outside.

雖然這個暫時性的解決方法似乎被許多人接受，然而也有其他網友表示政府應該打造一個中央控管的訂貨平台，在傳統市場一個個被關掉的情況下，幫助長者和較弱勢的人以更方便的方式購買基本生活必需品和食物。

Though many seem satisfied with the solution provided, some foreigners suggested that the government should put together a central delivery platform so that the elderly and others can have easier access to purchasing necessities to correspond with the shutdown of many traditional markets.