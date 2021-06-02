Mets' Stroman calls out Arizona's Brenly for comments

PHOENIX (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman has called out Bob Brenly for what Stroman termed racist undertones after the Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster made comments about the right-hander’s head covering.

Brenly, working for Bally Sports Arizona, made a crack about Stroman’s headwear during the fourth inning of the Diamondbacks’ 6-5, 10-inning win Tuesday night in Arizona.

“Pretty sure that’s the same durag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets,” Brenly said.

Stroman, after learning of Brenly’s comments, tweeted after the game: “Onward and upward…through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all!”

Stroman, who is Black, also retweeted several responses, some in support, others with racist taunts.

“I was very disappointed when I heard it,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said during a video call Wednesday. “If it was like a joke or something, I didn’t get it and a lot of people didn’t get it. I think it’s completely inappropriate.”

Stroman has been outspoken about racial and social justice issues, particularly after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

“He’s going to voice his opinion, he’s always going to be authentic,” Rojas said. “Any conversation that you have with him is real and I’ve always had the ability to talk to him about it, and always had the ability to talk to other players about any other particular case, not only Stroman’s.”

