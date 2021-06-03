Japan prime minister to provide Taiwan AZ vaccines: Japanese media

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (菅義偉) said at a COVAX Summit on Wednesday that AstraZeneca (AZ) Vaccines will be provided to Taiwan soon, Japanese media reports.

According to Mainichi Shinbun (每日新聞) reports, Suga attended the Covax Advance Market Commitment (AMC) summit and pledged to donate another US$800 million to COVAX institutions to ensure that the vaccines can be evenly distributed.

In addition, Suga added that 30 million doses of AZ vaccines will be provided to COVAX and Taiwan, but did not specify the number he plans to distribute to Taiwan.

Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), Taiwan’s representative to Japan, also posted a message on his Facebook page about the cold chain equipment used for transporting vaccines.

Hsieh pointed out that “vaccines need to be refrigerated, and Pfizer’s vaccines require -75 degrees; in between getting on and off the plane, transportation, and injecting, the vaccines need to be placed in refrigeration.

He added that the kitchen in the banquet room of the representative office in Japan has a huge refrigerator, and initially Hsieh admitted that he thought the vaccines could be stored there temporarily.

However, after further consultation with experts, he realized that was not possible as the vaccines require more advanced refrigeration systems or they would deteriorate and the validity period could be shortened.

Hsieh remarked that taking risks in regards of the health and safety of the Taiwanese people is not an option and clarified that the storing process will be planned by professionals, which will have enough space and a full set of cold chain equipment.