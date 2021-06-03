泰國男子帶踩扁蟑螂就醫　網友讚：獸醫太有大愛了！｜Kind vet receives praise for treating injured cockroach

【看CP學英文】一位泰國獸醫近期因為試圖拯救一隻在街上被踩到的蟑螂受到網友大大誇讚。

A Thai veterinarian has received heaps of praise from social media users after posting his attempt to save a cockroach reportedly stomped on by pedestrians.

這個不尋常的傷患在路邊被壓到，目睹「意外現場」的男子馬上將其帶進醫院。

The unconventional patient was brought in after a man witnessed it being accidentally stepped on while walking on the side of the road.

善良的他並沒有就此忽略這個小生命，反而迅速的將牠拾起，衝到最近的獸醫進行急救。

Instead of letting the insect die on the spot, the man picked up the creature and rushed it to the nearest veterinary hospital.

根據外媒報導，這位善心的獸醫Thanu Limpapattanawanich不但沒有將客人轟出醫院，還立即表示會免費盡其所能救回小蟑螂。

According to foreign media reports, the kind-hearted veterinarian Thanu Limpapattanawanich didn’t turn the patient away as most would probably do and decided to treat the cockroach for free.

獸醫在臉書貼上了兩張照片，一張為受傷的小蟑螂的特寫照，而另一張為急救過程，獸醫同時也表示蟑螂只有50%生存機率，情況不太樂觀。

Writing on his Facebook page, the vet posted two photos of the medical treatment process, explaining that the cockroach’s survival chance is about 50/50.

不幸地，獸醫透露他僅能將蟑螂擺進一個氧氣罩式的箱子中以幫助他維持呼吸。

Unfortunately, he revealed there wasn’t much he could do apart from placing it in an oxygenated container to help it breathe.

外媒引述獸醫的話表示，「我最後讓這位男子把蟑螂帶回家照顧。沒有收他任何費用。」

Foreign media quoted the vet as saying: “I allowed the man to bring the cockroach back to take care of it. No treatment fee was charged at all.”

獸醫表示這件事不是一個笑話，並大讚將蟑螂帶進醫院的男子，呼籲社會上應該有更多這樣的人，對任何動物大或小展現憐憫之心。

Claiming that the incident is not a joke, the vet praised the man who brought the insect in and said more people should demonstrate the same compassion and pity towards all animals big and small as was possessed by the man.

「我希望這個世界上有更多這樣的人〔…〕善心能讓世界更好」獸醫說。

“I wish there were more people like this in the world […] kindness supports the world,” the vet wrote.

雖然最後無從得知蟑螂有沒有撐過生死關頭，但多數網友都受此故事感動，並在留言區紛紛讚賞獸醫的愛心。

Though it’s unknown whether or not the cockroach made it in the end, social media users were impressed by the vet’s dedication and the post was warmly received by many.