Accident at Kaohsiung Harbor caused 1 injured and 2 trapped

A major accident happened at Kaohsiung Harbor No.70 Pier on Thursday morning where two gantry cranes at the port were hit by a container ship and collapsed, causing 1 injured and 2 still strapped as of writing.

According to The Maritime Port Bureau (航港局), the accident happened at 11:30 a.m Thursday morning when the container ship owned by The Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) tried to enter No.66 Pier but somehow hit two gantry cranes owned by Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation located at No.70 Pier.

From a video provided by the port staff that witnessed the accident, the cranes can be seen collapsing to the ground and crashing onto some containers, accompanied by a large crashing sound. People were seen running away from the scene.

A 58-year old worker that suffered minor injuries from the accident was sent to Yuan’s General Hospital (阮綜合醫療社團法人阮綜合醫院) where he was undergoing various check-ups to determine if there was any internal injury.

According to the hospital, the injured person is fully conscious.

Two workers are still trapped as of writing and the police and fire units are sending cranes to rescue them.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) had assigned the deputy mayor and deputy secretary, together with the Fire Department (消防局), the Labor Affairs Bureau (勞工局), the Marine Bureau (海洋局) and the Public Works Bureau (工務局) to the scene and help with the rescue work.

The government has also promised to conduct a further investigation into the matter.