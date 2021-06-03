First virus-related death reported in Taichung, body cremated within 24 hours

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A total of 21 cases resulting from a family cluster infection in Taichung City has led to the death of a 78-year-old on Wednesday, making it a first in Taichung.

As the remains are to be cremated within 24 hours after death, according to the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), the department of civil affairs has asked the district office to fully assist in the handling of the matters.

The department of civil affairs had taken into consideration the family of the deceased is currently under isolation and could not handle funeral matters which is why they took the initiative in helping the family conduct the business.

In addition, the public emergency relief fund subsidizes the funeral operation derivative expenses, so that the family members can feel less burdened by the ordeal.

The department of civil affairs pointed out that the remains of the dead were moved to the crematorium of Dajia Funeral Home today, and the ashes were sent to the Chongde Funeral Home.

After the deceased’s family members complete their quarantine period, they can then take over and handle the follow-up funeral matter, the department of civil affairs said.