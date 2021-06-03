Taiwan reports 364 local, 219 report backlog COVID-19 casses , tally at 9,974

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Thursday 364 new local infections and 219 more local cases resulting from reporting backlog, bringing the tally of total confirmed cases to 9,972.

Two more imported cases were also reported today as well as 17 more virus-related deaths, the CECC said.

During the press conference, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) remarked that the situation doesn’t look too good, and added that a recent cluster infection in Miaoli due to a gathering of migrant workers resulted in 34 newly confirmed cases.

Chen said the 7,000 employees under the company will be subject to rapid screening tests and the CECC has required every worker to be separated in their own individual rooms.

Among the 583 community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 265 cases, Taipei City reported 224 cases, and Miaoli reported 34 cases.

Also, Taoyuan City reported 30 cases, Changhua County listed 15, Taichung City reported 5, Keelung City reported 4, and Tainan City reported 2 cases.

Hsinchu City, Hualien County, Yilan County, and Kaohsiung City all reported one case each.

The 364 new cases reported today include 186 men and 178 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms between April 28 and June 2.

In addition, among the new cases announced today from reporting backlog, 120 men and 99 women were documented, with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 80. They began showing symptoms between May 13 and May 31.

Meanwhile, 17 additional deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 13 men and 4 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 40 and 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 12 and May 25.

They tested positive between May 14 and May 27, and their deaths were reported between May 28 and June 1.

The two imported cases reported today include an Indonesian man (case 9567) and a Vietnamese man (9883) in their twenties.

Both had submitted negative test results, are asymptomatic, and arrived in Taiwan on May 5 and May 18, respectively.

Case 9567 was asked to acquire a self-paid test by his employers when his self-health management period ended on May 25, to which the results came back negative.

For work purposes, he was asked to acquire another test on June 1 and the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC has tracked down 32 possible contacts, among which 21 are under quarantine and 11 are practicing self-health management.

Case 9883 was also asked for work purposes to acquire a self-paid test on June 2 and the infection was also confirmed today.

As he had not been in contact with anyone during his time in quarantine, no possible contacts have been listed, the CECC said.

As of press time, 9,974 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,143 imported cases, 8,778 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Twenty-four cases were removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC.

Among the confirmed cases, 166 people have died.