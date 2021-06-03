Health Minister asks Taiwanese to stay at home during Dragon Boat Festival

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) called on people to refrain from traveling during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in mid-June.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, he added that the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC, 交通部) will assist in maintaining 20% of the public transportation volume during the holiday period to avoid further infection spread.

Chen revealed that at present, the MOTC is also actively working out relevant plans with the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA, 台灣鐵路管理局), and the Taiwan High-speed Rail (HSR, 台灣高鐵) as well as the Directorate General of Highways (公路總局).

The Health Minister also asked that the public limit any outings during the holiday period and try to complete any necessary shopping errands in one trip.