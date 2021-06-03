疫情下出國打疫苗成熱潮？桃園機場人潮照片掀熱議｜Taiwanese travel to U.S. for better chance at acquiring vaccines

【看CP學英文】台灣本土疫情升溫，眼看確診人數就快突破一萬門檻，又遲遲打不到疫苗，讓不少人決定出國打疫苗。

As Taiwan’s recent outbreak sees confirmed COVID-19 cases about to soar past the 10,000 benchmarks, vaccines are still hard to come by leading to many setting their sights for vaccination abroad.

綜合媒體報導，這批出走潮在台灣桃園國際機場顯而易見，不僅機場人滿為患，長榮航空也表示近期飛往美國的機票已經一掃而空。

According to local Chinese-language media, the exodus can be witnessed as Taoyuan International Airport sees many passengers lining up at check-in counters and EVA Airways reporting that all recent flights to the U.S. have been fully booked.

報導指出，考慮到從台灣飛往洛杉磯的班機近期暴增，長榮航空似乎有意考慮對航班做調整，從每週飛三次調整為每天一個航班。

Flight routes between Taiwan and Los Angeles have increased so much in recent days that EVA Airways is seemingly considering adjusting its flight plans from three flights per week to once a day, local reports say.

由於在美國打疫苗不需預約而能直接現場排隊接種，就連觀光客也開放施打，因此不少台灣人把握機會希望盡快打到疫苗。

With many states in the U.S. allowing walk-in vaccine shots, and offering vaccines to visitors and tourists, many Taiwanese have taken up the offer to try and get a vaccine shot as soon as possible.

拜登政府近期宣布，計畫在7月4日美國國慶日前將全美施打率提高到70%，因此推出「自由之夏（summer of freedom）」疫苗施打計畫，成功吸引更多人施打疫苗。

As the Biden Administration recently announced its plans to get 70% of Americans vaccinated before Independence Day (July 4), the “summer of freedom” vaccine roll-out plan has attracted even more people to get their shots.

除此之外，美國各州也推出自己的疫苗計劃，阿拉斯加州更於第一時間宣布，將開放別州民眾或外國觀光客施打疫苗。

In addition, individual states have also issued their own vaccine administration plans, with Alaska being one of the first states to announce their willingness to provide vaccines to visitors from other states or countries.

一般台灣民眾預計要到年底才能打到疫苗，促使擁有雙重國籍或有多餘閒錢的民眾選擇飛往國外接種疫苗。

Since it is likely that the average Taiwanese will only be able to acquire a vaccine until the end of the year, those with dual citizenship or money to spare have opted to fly across the world to get vaccinated.

這樣的出走潮引發部分民眾不滿，批評這些擁有雙重國籍的人在台灣從避難天堂變成疫區後就急著跳船。不過，許多民眾也認為要求他們待在台灣等疫苗並不合理。

Though some have expressed anger at those holding dual citizenship of jumping ship and abandoning Taiwan when it turned from a safe haven to a COVID-19 infected area, many have also questioned the validity of asking them to stay in Taiwan.

一些網友在社交媒體上表示，這些出國的人透過合法管道獲取疫苗，不懂為何有些人如此堅持要他們留在台灣跟大家一起過隔離生活。

Some have taken to social media to question why Taiwanese are so adamant that others should be quarantined along with them when they could be getting vaccinated through legal channels.

他指出，多一個人接種疫苗對台灣都是一件好事，近期的疫情狀況也顯示出台灣要撲滅此次疫情仍有一段時間要走。

One more person vaccinated means one more win for Taiwan, and the recent turn of events shows that Taiwan still has a long way to go in curbing the local outbreak.