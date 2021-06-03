UNI Air will be fined for allowing PCR-positive passenger on flight

TAIPEI (The China Post) — UNI Air (立榮航空) was reported to have allowed a confirmed COVID-19 patient to board a plane heading for Xiamen on Thursday.

During a press conference today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed the report and explained that the passenger had initially tested negative.

However, after acquiring another self-paid test, the results came back positive, but they still managed to board a departing flight.

CECC Deputy Commander Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said that the confirmed patient was screened during the initial outbreak in Wanhua District previously, but the results came back negative that time.

Later, because he had to go abroad, he acquired another rapid screening test again at his own expense, but went to Songshan airport on the morning of the same day when the screening results were released.

Chen pointed out that the airline also verified that staff at the counter merely examined the passenger’s health declaration form where the passenger had ticked “asymptomatic.”

At the time, the ground crew failed to examine the document thoroughly, the airline said.

In this incident, the counter staff did not check the health declaration form completely before letting the person board the plane, the CECC said, adding that the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA, 民航局) will fine the airline accordingly.